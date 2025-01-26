A team of college students are through to the UK finals of a Formula One competition.

T Level pupils from the business and engineering departments at Grantham College competed at their regional heat of the F1 in Schools competition on Thursday, January 16.

The team triumphed, winning across all classes and teams in the best pit display, as well as placing second in the development class.

The team from Grantham College.

This means the team are through to the UK finals, which take place on March 12.

Lecturer Neil Tobin said: “The team of students have been working hard to bring all the elements together and faced many challenges along the way.

“They did exceptionally well. This would have not have been possible without their dedication and commitment and support of sponsors.

The team's awards from their regional final.

“I want to say a huge thanks to the art department for producing a clay model of the car and the media department for digital creativity with rendering.

“All of this shows fantastic work across college collaboration.”

The team is still looking for sponsors. Anyone who is interested can email Neil at ntobin@grantham.ac.uk or the team at strivef1@outlook.com.

The Grantham College pupils set up at the competition.

The F1 in Schools competition offers pupils a chance to learn science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) related subjects in an exciting way.

It is a social enterprise that works with industry partners to provide an exciting and educational experience to pupils.