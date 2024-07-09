Lincolnshire Tamil Association holds successful sporting event in Ropsley near Grantham
A Tamil group held a sports event at the weekend.
The Lincolnshire Tamil Association held a sports meeting on Saturday (July 6) in Ropsley, with guests including Councillor Sarah Trotter (Con, Lincrest), Dr Gomathi Maragabanthu, NHS deputy medical director and Kavitha Vinayakamoorthy.
Co-founder Ahilan Sivanadeyan said: “We successfully completed our sports meet and we had special children’s events as well as other ones.
“We had a challenge starting at 11am due to the weather. However, we pulled it through and so many people attended the event.”
The Lincolnshire Tamil Association was founded last year and it teaches people about the Tamil language and culture.