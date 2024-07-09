A Tamil group held a sports event at the weekend.

The Lincolnshire Tamil Association held a sports meeting on Saturday (July 6) in Ropsley, with guests including Councillor Sarah Trotter (Con, Lincrest), Dr Gomathi Maragabanthu, NHS deputy medical director and Kavitha Vinayakamoorthy.

Co-founder Ahilan Sivanadeyan said: “We successfully completed our sports meet and we had special children’s events as well as other ones.

The Lincolnshire Tamil Association held a sports day on Saturday, July 6.

“We had a challenge starting at 11am due to the weather. However, we pulled it through and so many people attended the event.”

Teams took part in various events across the day.

A number of sports events were held across the day.

Great fun was had at the sports day!

Several Tamil families took part in the sports day.

Smiley faces of some of the participants.

Many watched as the events went on across the day.

Participants run as fast as they can to win first place!

Councillor Sarah Trotter awards first place medals.

Councillor Sarah Trotter awards the winners.

Some guests on the day.

Guests at the event included Councillor Sarah Trotter (second left), Dr Gomathi Maragabanthu and Kavitha Vinayakamoorthy.

The Lincolnshire Tamil Association was founded last year and it teaches people about the Tamil language and culture.