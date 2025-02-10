More than 1,400 swimmers took part in the 36th swimarathon — as one of the town’s showpiece fundraising events enjoyed a ‘remarkable’ success.

The annual Rotary Swimarathon kicked off on Friday (February 7) at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham, and came to an end yesterday (Sunday, February 9) where 232 teams took part to raise money for local organisations.

This year’s event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, raised about £43,000.

Andrew Gregory, club president, said: “It is by far the highlight of the Rotary calendar year - to see so many people enjoying themselves, from all age ranges and abilities is simply amazing and all of them doing it to raise money for their community.

“I know there is an extraordinary amount of effort that goes into making this event happen and I would like to thank the small, dedicated team who work tirelessly behind the scenes, but also I want to thank the swimmers as well for all their hard work.”

Andrew was joined by by Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind), Grantham’s ambassador, to open the event.

Coun Morgan said: “The support Grantham Rotarians, including the swimarathon, have provided our town has been remarkable.

“I was deeply moved at the momentous effort made by our swimmers, especially the young children and disabled determined to do their bit.

“I was also struck at the kindness and team spirit displayed by participants and all the volunteers.

“Whilst the Rotarians have helped raise funds for Grantham, in truth they, and those sponsoring the swimarathon event, have enabled so much more.”

Lead organiser Roger Graves said: “There are so many highlights to mention, but when you see the whole spectrum of abilities and ages, you just realise it is truly an event for everyone.

“You start with the youngsters for most of Friday, going through to the power swimmers of the Belvoir Tri-Club on the Sunday afternoon and everything else in between, coupled with fantastic support from the spectators helping to lift the roof at the Meres.”

Roger also thanked the volunteers for providing more than 600 volunteer hours.

Groups from Grantham Sunrise Rotary, the Inner Wheel Club, Grantham Kesteven Rotary, Inspire Plus, Grantham Twinning Association and the main group of volunteers were leaders from Sir William Robertson Academy.

Corporate sponsors for the event were: Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions and Magnavale Easton.

Gold sponsors were Belvoir! Estate agents, Grantham Estates Hood Parkes & Co Accountants, KBR Gas Services, HSBC UK, Ringrose Law Solicitors, Specsavers, Tony Ruby Estate Agents, Vale Protective Coatings, Viking Signs and Worth Waynflete Foundation.

Silver sponsors were: Allison Homes, JMP Solicitors, Arraquip Steel, Vale Garden Houses, Paktronic Engineering and Printhub.

Other sponsors were: Avanti Windows, Melton Mowbray Building Society, MKM Building Supplies and SGM Financial Management Ltd.

The teams that competed in the event were: Belmont Primary School, Belton Lane Primary School, Simon Cole, St. Barnabas Sharks, The Daybreakers, Priory Paddlers, Priory Under the Sea, Priory Reds, Priory Incredibles, Priory Fishes, Priory Fish Fingers, Priory Dolphins, Priory Puddle Ducks, Ambergate School, Sandon School, Huntingtower Primary School, St Sebastian’s Primary School, Marston School, Denton Dippers, Denton Divers, Walton Academy, Harlaxton Dippers, Harlaxton Splashers, Harlaxton Hammerheads, Harlaxton Gliders, Truly Scrumptious, The Narwhals, St Annes Super Sharks, St Annes Blazing Barracudas. St Annes Nifty Nemos, Belvoir!, The Askens, Swim School, KG Legends, Tasselled Wobblegongs, Supreme Superstars, Wet Bandits, Swimming Starfishes, Dancing Dolphins, Capybara Flippers, Fishalicious, Glamrockers, Riptide Royals, Aquaholics, Preppy Platypuses, Royal Air Force Swim Assoc, Kaa's Challengers, Shere Khan's Squad, Hathi's Heroes, Cliffedale Owls, Inspire +, Grantham Water Polo, Inspire Leaders, 2nd Grantham Scout Group 1, Sir William Robertson Academy, Barrowby Courage, Barrowby Determination, Barrowby 5 Coloured Rings, Barrowby Inspiration, Barrowby Daley Divers, Barrowby Pride, Barrowby Friendship, Barrowby Equality, Mencap Mermaids & Otters, JMP Solicitors, Go Mummy Go, Friends Re-United, Paktronic Engineering. Grantham Leisure Support, Rodders Plodders, St Mary’s Sharks, Two Gins and Tonic, Grantham Samaritans, Woodland Trust, The Gravy Boat, Grandrews Crew, The Maltings Smilers, Water Wheelies, Rotary Rollers, Children’s Bereavement Centre, Little Gonerby School, Manthorpe Preschool Penguins, Bennington Bolters, Bennington Bull Sharks, Bennington Barracudas, Mum Made Meals, Team Hanton, Kids Take Over, Vale Protective, Barkston Brownie Bells, 2nd Grantham Guides, Parkinson Grantham, Barrowby JFC Coaches, Barrowby Junior FC, Sunrisers at Dusk, Life Saving, Swimsmart by Kyra, 1st Barrowby Guides, Priory Belvoir Academy, Charles Read Academy, Grantham Walking Netball, SKDC, Team Ringrose Law, Miss Ocean World, Isaac Newton Primary School, LYNX Swimming Club, Grantham Tennis Club, Grantham Tennis Club Juniors, Sedgebrook Seals, Allington Alligators, Allington Angel Fish, Skibidi Swimmers, Outwood CIC, Belvoir Triathlon Club, Belvoir Tri-Junior, Bomber Command, TMC Ltd, National Dolphins, National Nemos. Jubilee Youth. 9th Grantham Scouts, Happy Penguins, Tony Ruby Estate Agents, The Seahorses, Grantham 8th Cubs, Grantham 8th Scouts, Tidal Waves. Barrowby Scouts, 1st Caythorpe and Dukes, BHive Community, Grantham Prep Piranhas, Grantham Prep Sharks, 1st Foston Cubs, 1st Foston Scouts, Buccaneer Scouts, Arraquip, Poplar Farm School, The King’ s School, GSC Juniors, Nokk the Water Spirits, West Grantham Primary Academy and 4 Seals and a Walrus.

The next swimarathon will take place from February 6 until February 8, 2026.