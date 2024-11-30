The winner of the Apprentice of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 put his success down to the support of his boss.

Sam Letchworth, of Iconic Engineering Solutions, took home the prize which was sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics and presented by Georgio King from the firm.

In a video played to guests, Sam said that “everyone did a bit of everything” and he was now working on his own CNC machinery and supporting other colleagues. All the winners were presented with trophies made by Iconic Engineering - although Sam himself was not involved in making the wooden inset engraved with the winners’ names.

Sam Letchworth receives the Apprentice of the Year award from sponsors Specialist Engineering Plastics at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Georgio said it was Sam’s “eagerness to learn” that had set him apart.

“I think it was my boss Jamie Clare that must have nominated me,” Sam said afterwards. “He’s been absolutely great and very supportive.

“I don’t know what to say really - I’m very shocked and also very grateful.”

Ellie Clubb receives the Highly Commended certificate in the Apprentice of the Year category sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

His award will take pride of place in his room at home.

Ellie Clubb, of Belvoir Group, was also nominated in the category and her efforts were recognised with a Highly Commended certificate.