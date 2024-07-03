Over £45,000 has been presented to charities following a 35th Swimarathon.

More than 100 volunteers representing charities and organisations gathered at Harlaxton Church in Grantham to receive cheques from money raised in the Rotary Swimarathon, held in February.

This year’s event, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, not only raised £52,226, but it helped the club to surpass the £1 million mark in its 35th year. Altogether, a total of £1,023,890 has been raised for good causes since the event began.

Charity representatives gathered to collect the money raised from this year's Grantham Rotary Swimarathon.

On the night, Rotary Club president David Burr said: “The event is the highlight of the Rotary year and as president, it was a delight to hand out the cheques to so many worthwhile causes.”

Money was presented to charities from Grantham and the surrounding area, including £2,000 to Grantham Foodbank.

Dorothy Gaughan, foodbank co-ordinator, said: “It was good to see so many people acknowledged for the work they do in raising money for the vulnerable of our community and for those who provide activities to enhance the lives of adults and children.”

Representatives from Sir William Robertson Academy, who raised £5,140, received the HSBC UK Highest Senior School award.

Rachel Wilson, of the Children’s Bereavement Centre, said: “It was a lovely evening and I was humbled and inspired by the other charities and good causes represented.”

David was also joined by Beverly Jones, daughter of Rotarian Basil Blackham, who founded the event in 1990.

Beverly spoke of how her father was involved in the early days and the delights he got from supporting the town through the Rotary Club.

Grantham Rivercare received a cheque from Swimarathon organisers.

She also congratulated the Swimarathon committee for their hard work for surpassing the £1 million mark.

Roger Graves, who has been lead organiser of the event for 23 years, talked about the history of the event for guests, as well as the organisation that goes on behind the scenes across the three days.

Paktronic Engineering received the Best Newcomer award.

Alongside cheques, awards were also presented to guests. These included:

• Basil Blackham Founders Trophy - Bomber Command

• Best Newcomer - Paktronic Engineering

• Basil Blackham Cup - Little Gonerby Infant Academy

• Presidential Community Shield - Isaac Newton Primary School

• HSBC UK Highest Senior School - Sir William Robertson Academy who raised £5,140

• Swimarathon Person - Laura Hudson (Miss Mermaid and Ocean World)

Other organisations that received cheques on the night included: Rotary Club of Grantham, Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven (Coats4Kids), Rotary Club of Grantham Sunrise, Inner Wheel Club of Grantham (St Barnabas), Rutland Sailability, Grantham Youth Trust, Dr Friers Children’s Holiday, Grantham Leisure Support, Grantham & District MENCAP, Breathe Easy Grantham and the Dysart Park Action Group.

Jeannie Priest and Colin Cawood-Campbell from Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance received a cheque from Swimarathon organisers.

Representatives from the Isaac Newton Primary School received the Community Shield.

Laura Hudson (left), Miss Mermaid and Ocean World, received the Swimarathon Person award.

The other organisations were: 1st Bottesford Brownies, Young Person Learning Provision, St. Mary’s School forest school, Kesteven Rideability, Boothby Neighbours, Earlsfield Community Church (Children’s Camp), Grantham Rivercare, Parkinsons Group Grantham, Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, Foston and Caythorpe Scout Groups, Children’s Bereavement Support, Grantham Ark, Macmillan Cancer Support, Grantham Samaritans, Grantham Disabled Children’s Society, Grantham LYNX Swimming Club, Priory Ruskin Duke of Edinburgh, St. Barnabas Hospice, Grantham Lifesaving Club, Inspire Plus, Jubilee Life Centre, Sir William Robertson Academy Duke of Edinburgh, Grantham Foodbank, Grantham Poverty Concern, Isaac Newton Primary School and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The remaining money of the £52,226 will be put aside for future requests.