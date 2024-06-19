A flock of dancing chickens hope a bit of good cluck will see them lead the King and Queen’s carriage to victory in a race this weekend.

Grantham pub landlord Eddie Pimlott and his team, the 'Royal Racers', are gearing up to showcase their custom soapbox creation inspired by a 'coronation chicken' theme at the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace on Saturday (June 22).

And the team’s inventive take on the theme is for a carriage featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with two Grenadier Guards.

What a load of... chickens! Photo: Supplied.

The carriage will, of course, be led by a dancing group of chickens of Martin Plumbley, Richard Malley, Ryan Lorne, and Steve Harper, who are hoping to increase their good cluck.

Saturday’s event will feature 60 amateur teams from across the UK, each vying for victory in a competition that blends creativity, speed, and showmanship.

Teams will face challenges with names like 'The Water Roller' and 'The Bone Rattler' on the custom-built track.

The royal themed carriage awaits its debut. Photo: Supplied.

Eddie, landlord of the Nobody Inn, in Grantham, along with police sergeant Gareth Wigham, health and safety advisor Wayne Eaton, and groundwork business owner Neil McBride, formed the team after the 2022 lockdown, driven by a passion for creative challenges.

The Royal Racers first competed as 'Stop that Pigeon' in the event two years ago, coming 19th of 75, but are marking their return with the redesigned and recognisable soapbox.

The team is hoping to better their previous score, which also saw them come 14th fastest.

The team are hoping the actual royal family don't get too worried about seeing the carriage hurtling down the track. Photo: Supplied.

Their soapbox, designed to weigh under 80kg yet withstand speeds of up to 30mph, promises a blend of innovation and performance.

"We've been working on this since April," Eddie shared, highlighting the challenges of balancing a design that not only meets the race's weight limit but can also withstand high-speed runs down the course's daunting ramps.

“After the weekend’s Trooping The Colour, I hope it's not a shock for the palace seeing the carriage go down a hill at speed,” he laughed.

The team are having a right royal time this weekend. Photo: Supplied.

“It should be a great day and hopefully we should do well... at least it will be a mark on the map for Grantham.”

Testing has seen speeds of up to 40 mph, promising an exhilarating spectacle for onlookers at Alexandra Palace.

The team entered the race two years ago. Photo: Supplied.

With additional dancers and a revamped carriage design, the team aims to impress both judges and spectators alike.

For more information on buying tickets to attend, visit: redbull.com/gb-en/events/red-bull-soapbox-race-london

