An annual charity football tournament is underway.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup kicked off on Saturday (July 13) with the semi-finals taking place between Grantham Town FC versus Deeping Rangers and Harrowby United versus Sleaford Town.

Harrowby United were victorious against Sleaford Town, beating them 7-6 on penalties and Deeping Rangers beat Grantham Town FC 2-1, putting both teams through to Saturday’s (July 20) final at the South Kesteven Stadium in Trent Road, Grantham.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup is an annual football tournament that raises money for charities within the district.

This year’s tournament is held in memory of Mick Massingham, a founding member of the cup, who died last year.

Committee chairman Councillor Ian Selby said: “Mick was a true legend in the local football world and it is a fitting tribute that this year’s South Kesteven Charity Cup will be played in his honour.

“Not only has this competition raised thousands for local charities over the years, it also helps local clubs with vital pre-season training and contributes to some wonderful community spirit.”

Mick Massingham, a founding member of the South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee.

Mick was involved in local football for more than 60 years. He was with Lincoln City as a teenager and his playing career also included spells with Grantham Town and Sleaford Town.

Each football team nominated a charity to raise money for.

Sleaford Town FC chose Rainbow Stars, Grantham Town FC chose the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society, Harrowby United chose the Grantham Autistic Information Network and Deeping Rangers chose Dementia Support South Lincs.