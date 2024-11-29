An independent jeweller has won an award with a personal connection to the owners.

MD Jewellers, based in Westgate, won The John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last Friday (November 22) at Arena UK, in Allington.

The jewellers is owned by partners James Rudge and Natalie O’Brien, who moved into the Westgate premises in 2019 after taking it on from John Cussell, who was a friend to the pair.

MD Jewellers receive the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

As well as offering bespoke designed jewellery to its customers, its workshop is also based in the shop.

The John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year - sponsored by the Grantham Journal - was judged by Amy Cussell, daughter of John.

In choosing a winner, judges looked at customer service and engagement, products and services, and the ability to adapt to consumer trends and growth plans.

When accepting the award, James got quite tearful as he knew John well.

He said: “Personally for me, I wanted to win this award.

“John and my dad both got sick at around the same time. My dad passed away before John, but he helped me through that process.

“Now that John has passed away, I am very much in touch with his family and we are helping each other through the grieving process.”

The other finalists for the award included Hatties Tearoom and J&J Filipino Foods.