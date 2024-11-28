There were tears of surprise as the first award of the evening was presented.

Mum Made Meals run by Laura and Lee McCann was awarded the Best New Start-Up prize at the Grantham Journal Business Awards on Friday last week. The category was sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd.

The food truck business was only established in May but has already built up a strong customer base and last month, moved from the couple’s garden shed into their own premises.

Laura and Lee McCann of Mum Made Meals receive the Best New Start-Up prize at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Laura shed tears as she was presented with her prize by Mark Bates on stage.

Afterwards she said: “I just can’t believe it. I said to Lee that we’d just come and have a good night because I was so sure we weren’t going to win. The other people in our category are so amazing as well - I feel so emotional.

“It’s given me so much confidence. You just don’t know if you’re doing the right thing but this shows we must be doing something right.

“We only got an office a month ago and now this trophy is going to take pride of place there.”

Presenting the award, Mark said there had been a conflict of interest in the judging and thanked Johnny and Charlie from GML for judging.

He said of Mum Made Meals: “The demand for their service has been a real surprise to them and they continue on an upward trajectory.

“Their passion to deliver a top level service to the residents and businesses of Grantham is admirable.”

Also shortlisted in the category were Bear and Bee Garage and the National Bereavement Advice Service.