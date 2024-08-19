Police officers say there is “no place for appalling behaviour” in the county after a man was jailed for 11 years for assault.

Nicholas Manning, formerly of Grantham, was jailed for 11 years at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (August 16).

Manning, 50, was convicted of three charges of touching a girl under 13 and a single charge of assault by penetration of a girl under 13 years old. He was also cleared of two other charges of rape and assault by touching.

Nicholas Manning. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Detective Constable Stewart Humm, of Lincolnshire Police, hopes the result can bring Manning’s victim a sense of closure and has warned would-be criminals they will pursue all lines of enquiry to catch them.

He said: “There is no place for this appalling behaviour in Lincolnshire and we will always do everything within our power to bring the perpetrators of such crimes to justice.

“I’d like to thank the victim of the case for showing tremendous bravery and courage, working with the force to ensure we had the information we needed to pursue a conviction.

“Thanks to their strength, a dangerous man is now off the streets.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to those officers and staff who worked on this case as we wouldn’t have achieved the result we have today without their hard work.”

Anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault is asked to report it as soon as possible to Lincolnshire Police at https://www.lincs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/how-to-report-rape-and-sexual-assault/.

There is also support at https://www.lincs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/.

Even if people are not 100 per cent sure, Lincolnshire Police still encourages people to get in contact.