People mending or making their clothes has become a dying fashion.

However, there are still people out there who sit down at the sewing machine and will turn some left over or scrap fabrics into a new piece for their wardrobe.

One of these is Katie Done, owner of The Fabric Squirrel in Grantham, who has experienced the ups and downs of creating her own clothes, but still believes there are many positives to the art of it.

Katie alongside her fabrics at a pop-up shop.

“For me, it’s about being unique and knowing you have something no one else has got,” said Katie.

She added: “I think making new clothes and knowing they are going to last longer is great.

“But, also knowing how to fix and alter existing clothes is good to know.”

Katie during one of her tutorial videos.

Katie has been sewing since she was young. Seven years ago, while pregnant with her son she launched Crafts by Katie, where she made quilts out of old baby clothes as keepsakes for parents.

She now runs The Fabric Squirrel, selling fabrics online. Also on her website, she runs a blog where she posts ideas and tutorials for sewing novices.

Over the years, she has come to know what to do and not what to do when making clothes.

She said: “I have been doing it for so long now, it has become a second nature.

“I started off only making clothes for special occasions, which means I probably made it harder for myself than it needed to be!

A dress Katie created that she said is one of the hardest things she has made.

“I made a dress for a Christmas party a few years ago. It was like a corset strap dress and that was the most complicated thing I have made.

“It looks like it is only one piece of fabric when it was really about 80 pieces!

“My favourite thing I have made was when I had an old table cloth. I don’t know where it came from originally, but it was my nan’s and I turned it into a top.

Katie's favourite top she has created out of her nan's table cloth.

“It is now one of my favourite things to wear.

“I also made a dress recently that is a cheque fabric but when I looked at it after I finished it, I thought the lines didn’t match up.

“I will still wear it, but it just shows no matter how long you have been doing it, you are always still learning.

“I am still wearing clothes I made 10 years ago. You treasure the things more you’ve made yourself as well.”

A skirt created by Katie, which she says has been one of the easiest things she has made.

Anyone who is thinking ‘where do I start if I want to make my own clothes?’ Katie shares some advice on where to begin.

She said: “All you need is a basic sewing machine. I would avoid getting one that is designed for kids.

“Get a basic understanding of how it goes together, then practise on scrap fabrics and work out how not to get your fabric gathering.

“Start with simple things, even if it’s just hemming some trousers or taking up a skirt.

“Do not be affected by making mistakes, that is how you learn.

“Also, don’t use your best fabrics to start with. You could get some second-hand bed sheets from a charity shop to practise on.

“Buying second-hand clothes and items I think should be the norm anyway, but it’s a good place to start.

“If you can learn to make small altercations or even just sew a button back on, it is a good place to start.”

Katie says there are many benefits to making your own clothes. As well as creating something unique, she believes there are environmental benefits.

She added: “I use something called Dead Stock. It sells left over fabric from big brands who may have run a range of clothes and then have left over fabric which goes to landfill.

“This is a more sustainable way of doing it and it is also good quality.

“Also when you are making your own clothes, fabric that is left over, don’t throw it away.

“You can use this for other projects so there is no waste.”

Katie also says there are mental health benefits to doing this.

She added: “I like to see people expressing their mental health. It’s good for your mental health to put your energy into something creative.”

In terms of the cost of, Katie said: “I think it depends on the way you look at it.

“If you are used to buying stuff from somewhere like Primark and buying fast fashion clothes that don’t last as long, you are most likely spending more.”

Over time, sewing and textile lessons at schools have changed dramatically.

In the early 1900’s girls were taught sewing and needle work daily at school.

Flash forward 100 years, the skills are still taught, but at a more reduced level compared to the previous century.

A report produced by The Textiles Skills Centre earlier this year found that primary school children receive on average 30 hours of textiles education over six years, while secondary school children receive around 53 hours of lessons in Key Stage 3 - which is Years 7, 8 and 9.

“This is a skill that is getting lost now, which is sad,” said Katie.

She added: “It’s a shame people do not know the basics to using a sewing machine in schools.

“I would love to see it taught more in schools.”

If you are looking to get into making your own clothes, find out some of Katie’s top tips at https://www.thefabricsquirrel.com/blog-1.

Do you make your own clothes? Share your tips in the comments below.