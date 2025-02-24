An initiative that aims to help cancer patients get back into fitness will soon celebrate its first birthday.

The Fighting Fit 5k launched in April 2024 at Belton House, near Grantham, and gives people who have cancer or have been affected by it the chance to run or walk a 5k.

Since its launch at Belton, the group has gone from strength to strength and will be celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, April 5.

The Fighting Fit 5K initiative is celebrating its first birthday at Belton, near Grantham, in April.

The Fighting Fit champions, who volunteer with the group and have been affected by cancer themselves, want to use the celebration as a way to get more people knowing about the group and encourage them to join.

Some of the Fighting Fit champions.

Anna Chapman, community cancer care coordinator for Macmillan Living with Cancer Programme and is involved, said: “It has been really good over the past year.

“It gives people the confidence to get fit after their cancer treatment and they know they are loved and supported.

A poster for the first anniversary event

“When the opportunity arose to have the group at Belton, we talked about it and came up with the idea to have it there as they have a successful Parkrun.

Even if they don't walk or run a 5K, members can just go to the group for a chat.

“There was also a gap in the Grantham area for something like this.”

Whatever their connection with cancer may be, the group has provided a supporting hand to people either going through or have been through a diagnosis of cancer.

Clare Ford, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2020, says the group has been “so friendly and welcoming”, since she joined in 2024.

She said: “Last year I saw an advert for the Fighting Fit 5k and saw the event was free to attend and aimed at all ages and abilities.

“I was so nervous, but after walking past the stand a couple of times, I caught one of the ladies’ eyes and she was very welcoming.

“The next thing I knew, I was chatting away. I felt incredibly emotional as it was the first Parkrun I had attended since my cancer diagnosis.”

Since getting back into running, Clare has decided to run in this year’s London Marathon, after her husband and son had previously run it.

She added: “It’s my turn! I ran the marathon in 2014, but on April 27, 2025, almost four years to the date I finished my cancer treatment, I will attempt to complete the 26.2 miles again.

“Taking part in the Fighting Fit 5k has not only got me talking about my cancer, it has also helped me regain my love of running physical strength and confidence.”

Not everyone in the group has to run, they can also walk the 5k or just come to have a chat with other people.

Fighting Fit champions are volunteers who lead the group and have been affected by cancer themselves.

Anna said: “It has been really gratifying to help people.

“It has demonstrated that it is needed in the area. It’s also great to see peoples’ level of activity increase and make progress.

“They are so proud. It is an outlet for people.

“It’s a good friendly event and I think people have also been helped by getting outdoors.”

For their first birthday, members from other Fighting Fit groups will be going to Belton, the Lincoln City mascot will be there and Anna is hoping to get a special cake made for the day.

However, the main aim of the day is to get even more people involved.

She added: “It is just an opportunity to keep promoting the group.

“We are getting new people all of the time and it’s nice to keep it out there.

“We have a lovely group already, but we want to keep getting new members because we want to keep giving out support to them.

“We really want to get more people involved.”

The group is in partnership with Lincolnshire ICB Living with Cancer Programme, Lincoln City Foundation, and Parkrun UK.

Alice Carter, of the Lincoln City Foundation, said: “At the foundation, we are incredibly thankful for the efforts of our Fighting Fit Champions.

“Over the last year, they have created a friendly, welcoming and supportive way for people living with or affected by cancer to connect to Parkrun in Belton, and discover the benefits of physical activity on their health and wellbeing.

“It has been a great addition to our wider Fighting Fit cancer care programme.”

Other Fighting Fit groups are run across the county, including Lincoln, Mablethorpe, Gainsborough, Boston, Bourne and Market Rasen.

The Grantham sessions take place on the first Saturday of each month at 9am.