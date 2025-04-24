Over a glorious bank holiday weekend, a friend and I unexpectedly found ourselves in Bingham where we stumbled across some of the best and freshest food I’ve had in a long time.

We stopped at Number Sixteen cafe and bistro in Bingham’s Market Square, and wanting to make the most of the Easter sunshine, we chose to sit outside.

Sitting in the square, people watching and enjoying the weather, and the atmosphere was incredibly relaxing, and made all the best by the friendly and attentive staff.

Number Sixteen, Bingham.

Number Sixteen, Bingham.

The curated menu of tasty-looking options featured twists on classic dishes and interesting new ones which offered something a little different to the usual cafe fare.

With so many delicious looking dishes to choose from, it was difficult to decide what to eat, so I’ll definitely be back to try more.

Wanting something light, I eventually opted for the vegan superfood salad, but added grilled halloumi for a little salty kick.

Crunchy dressed salad leaves, spiced couscous and chickpeas, and grilled vegetables and halloumi combined for a lovely lunch which hit just the right spot.

Superfood salad with grilled haloumi, at Number Sixteen, Bingham.

I was happy to see how fresh everything looked and tasted, and proved it proved to be perfect food for the warm spring weather.

My friend opted for the modern club sandwich — modern as it had avocado in place of the lettuce — served with a big portion of well-seasoned crispy fries.

A sandwich needs to be generously filled and this one didn’t disappoint. No so big that you couldn’t get your mouth round it, it was filled perfectly with crisp bacon, tender chicken fillet, creamy avocado and juicy tomato.

The toasted bread was a nice touch, which prevented it from becoming soggy with all the wet fillings

Modern club sandwich, at Number Sixteen, Bingham.

As the Brits do when the sun shines, the Pimms was a tempting option had we not been driving. Extra points must given for serving Coke in a glass bottle. It may sound silly, but it’s the little details that matter and that was a nice touch.

Coffee and a sweet treat was the perfect way to end.

I had a flat white and we shared an Easter brownie, but there was a good variety of tasty treats to choose from.

Coffee and brownie, at Number Sixteen, Bingham.

Eat My Words review

Out of five:

Food: The portion sizes were very generous, the food was lovely and fresh, and there was a great range of options which could be made to suit different dietary requirements including vegetarian and vegan. *****

Drinks: There was a very good selection of drinks available, both alcoholic and non-alcohol drinks. If we had gone in the evening it would have been nice to sample some of the wines with some side dishes to share. *****

Decor: Inside it is modern and stylish and the atmosphere is relaxed. The option to sit outside allowed us to make the most of the day and we had room to feel comfortable. The smaller inside means it would feel cosy in the winter, but with outdoor seating it makes a great place for a summer meal too. ****

Staff: The staff were very friendly, attentive, and cracked jokes. They also seemed to know a lot of the people walking past of sitting at tables, giving it a welcoming and friendly feeling. *****

Price: At around £15 for a main dish, the prices are aren’t too cheap. But with the quality of the food I thought the cost hit the perfect middle ground, and for two people to have a main, drinks, coffees, and a cake to come in at just under £45, I can’t complain. ****

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk