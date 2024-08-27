A town ambassador has praised a theatre production.

South Kesteven District Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind), ambassador for Grantham Town Council, has praised Grantham Youth Theatre’s performance of Shrek the Musical, performed at Walton Academy last week.

She said: “The whole performance was incredible and would easily compete with a West End show.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (middle) with the cast of Shrek the Musical.

“Adding to the brilliant acting, comedy, singing and dancing we also had an imaginative and very effective stage set and a great live orchestra.

“It is hard to believe everyone pulled this off over a two-week summer camp.

“I understand both the show and programme have been put forward for awards. It goes to show how amazing our young adults can be given the opportunity.”

Coun Morgan also met up with people at the Citizens Advice Bureau, Samaritans and PayPlan.