First junior darts competition held at The Angel Inn in South Witham deemed a success
A junior darts competition has been deemed a success.
The competition was held at The Angel Inn pub in South Witham on Saturday (February 1).
The tournament, which was the first of its kind at the pub, saw children from 11 to 16 years old compete against each other.
Organiser Josh Rigby said: “We had a far better turnout than expected.
“The sportsmanship was incredible. It was very supportive and fun.
“It is incredible to think that there is so much talent already when most have been playing for a month.
“The winner was Joe Silva, who went on to make his way quite far far into the open tournament
“One child, Max Moore aged 12, turned up too late for the child’s event, so he joined the open with his dad.
“He got all the way to the semi-final, he was absolutely brilliant.”
Interest in the pub sport has grown since 18-year-old Luke Littler won the PDC World Darts Championship in January.
Josh wanted to hold this tournament to get more young people into the sport.
He has been asked if more junior tournaments will be held, as well as one for women.
“Thee answer is an absolute yes!”, added Josh.
More dates on upcoming tournaments will be posted on The Angel Inn Facebook page.