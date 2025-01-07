A GoFundMe page has been set up to help people affected by flooding.

The banks of the River Witham broke along Belton Lane, in Grantham yesterday (Monday, January 6), resulting in severe flooding along the road.

As a result, several houses along the road were flooded.

Matthew Ash, from Grantham, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the families affected by the flooding.

“There is going to be quite a big change for a lot of people as a result of the damage to their properties,” said Matthew.

Flooding in Belton Lane. Photo: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

He added: “People are suggesting insurance will pay out, however that is not always the case.”

Depending on how much money is raised, Matthew, who is a member of New Hope International Church in Grantham, will have a meeting with church trustees to determine where and what the money will be spent on.

Matthew, who has recently spread Christmas cheer in the Grantham community by dressing up as Santa, added: “You never know when you are going to need help.

A drone view of flooding in Belton Lane, Grantham. Photo: James Clark

“As far as I am concerned, you should treat people the way you want to be treated.

“If you found yourself in this situation and there was no way to turn, you are going to feel rubbish.

“Also, it is not just about the properties, but also people's mental health.

“It’s certainly a difficult situation and I think Grantham people need to pull together.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the GoFundMe go to https://gofund.me/29b7e80f.

