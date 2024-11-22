A children’s home provider is trying to combat misconceptions and myths about its homes as it faces opposition from some local villagers.

Despite resistance to planning applications, Anchor Care and Education remains committed to caring for Lincolnshire’s most vulnerable young people.

"The biggest myth, really, is that these children are going to be roaming around, and that they're almost painted out to be kind of wild animals," said Julie Wells, one of Anchor Care's managing directors.

The staff at Anchor Care and Education on a recent whole team development day earlier this year.

“But actually, if there is one message we want to get across, it is that these are young human beings who have had a really bad start in life.”

Founded four years ago, the company now runs three Ofsted-registered homes across Lincolnshire, caring for six young people aged 8–17.

Rather than cramming homes with multiple children, Anchor Care's model is to have just two young people per home, allowing for more personalised support.

Activities include arts and crafts. Photo: Daniel Jaines

"We don't just buy cheap homes," said Emma Nicholson, Anchor Care's head of care.

"They're all beautiful homes, big farmhouses with lots of space. The children have lovely bedrooms that they can personalise.

“People have a perception that we take children who are just coming out of prison for violent criminal offences, but they're really just kids who need a little bit of a step up on the ladder.”

Like many families, the youngsters enjoy days out.

This approach is paying off, with the homes rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

The company is striving for an 'Outstanding' rating, but achieving this standard hasn't been easy, as Nicholson explains: "Outstanding is extremely hard to get now with Ofsted because their standards and expectations are so high. To be rated 'Good' with Ofsted now is very good."

Anchor Care aims to integrate its homes into local communities.

Youngsters get access to a mix of adult living spaces and those with the tenants in mind. Photo: Daniel Jaines

When the company's Branston home opened, nearby residents even brought over toys and Christmas trees to welcome the new arrivals.

"We try really hard to work with the local people," says Molly Wells, Anchor Care's financial controller.

"We either attend or even create community events, whether that's a little cake sale or going to the church parish council meetings."

The children even have chores to do and are taught to keep their rooms tidy.

This community engagement seems to be paying off, with one local resident who initially had concerns about a new home now voicing support after speaking directly with the Anchor Care team.

However, not all planning applications have been so well received.

The company faced strong opposition to proposed homes in Barkstone le Vale and Hougham.

Children are encouraged to get physically active where possible. Photo: Daniel Jaines

In Barkstone, objectors argued the area couldn’t sustain a children’s home, citing lack of services, traffic, and anti-social behaviour. However, these plans were approved by Melton Borough Council.

Meanwhile, in Hougham, the application to establish lawful use of a property on Main Street as a home was refused by South Kesteven District Council, following concerns over a lack of amenities and transport links, highway safety, and the nearby elderly demographic.

Among the objectors was Robin Johnson, who said he had “lived in the village most of my life” and said “50% of the residents are retired”.

Young people are encouraged to be active.

“Why does Anchor Care think it’s acceptable to bring their business into our village and disrupt our village community?” he said.

Some residents have wrongly associated Anchor Care with a different provider.

"They're convinced that we are a foster care company based in Kent," said Julie.

Bedrooms are left blank to begin with but the kids are given £200 personal allowance to customise their room. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“Despite the fact that we've supplied the planning officer with information about exactly who we are."

Anchor Care is determined to continue fighting these misconceptions and advocating for the young people in its care.

The Anchor Care team believes the rural locations of its homes offer a safer, more therapeutic environment that can better support the young people's development and transition, away from the negative influences they may have faced in their previous urban settings.

Some of the locations are more rural, meaning youngsters don't face the temptation of urban life. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The peaceful, community-focused rural areas seem to be a key part of their care model.

Molly said the children ‘have had a bad start,’ and the staff work hard to keep them on track.

She said Anchor Care's model allows the homes to "blend quite well into the community," rather than standing out as large children's facilities.

From driving lessons and part-time jobs to vocational qualifications, the company is focused on providing a structured pathway to independence for each young person.

Young people benefit from cycling, local parks, and access to outdoor spaces in rural communities.

It's an approach that is clearly making a difference, as evidenced by the success stories shared by the Anchor Care team.

LincsOnline was given access to two of the homes and spoke to one of the young people, who we are not naming.

At the homes themselves, when a child moves in, they are given a £200 allowance to personalise their rooms and are also encouraged to participate in cooking meals from a variety of cultures, as well as other activities such as arts and crafts.

They said: “I haven’t had a problem. We can talk to staff, they’re always willing to listen to you.

“If I ever want to go out, they will set it up. It’s a good place,” added the young person, who is hoping to return to education soon with a plan.

A gaming fan, the boy had recently gotten a bike to get more exercise and was also looking to do some spray art in the near future.

“I’ve been to other homes, and they were a lot worse. This is the best home I’ve ever been in,” they said.

Another young person had been in 17 placements over two years, moved every 28 days before joining Anchor Care.

They are now in education and recently took part in an electric go-karting championship, with the home hoping to get him sponsored for further competitions.