Handcrafted companions are being sold at a grief counselling centre to help people suffering with anxiety.

Worry worms are being created and sold by the National Grief Advice Service, based in Wharf Road, Grantham, to act as a “comforting companion” for someone grieving.

The worms are being sold for £4.99, with all proceeds going back into the charity.

The Worry Worms

Founder of the National Grief Advice Service Matt Wainwright said: “We have one of our volunteers, a lady that has been through grief herself, and she makes these worry worms for people with anxiety and worry.

“For people with anxiety, it gives them something to hang onto.

“Although it’s just a small worry worm, it’s like a companion for people.

National Grief Advice Service offices opening at Wharf Road, Grantham. Founder Matt Wainwright

“Plus, 100% of the proceeds go to NGAS to provide bereavement support for children and adults.”

The volunteer who creates them will also be coming into hold a craft lesson with others to teach them how to make the Worry Worms.

The counselling centre is also launching its own weekly craft group.

The centre only opened last month but Matt said it has already been very busy.

He added: “It was a great first week. We had lots of people coming through the doors.

“We have also had people attending the bereavement group twice a week.

“They feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders and like meeting new people.”

As well as a new craft group, Matt says they will also be launching an evening counselling group on Monday, March 3.

To buy a worry worm, go to https://www.nationalgriefadvice.com/worry-worm.

