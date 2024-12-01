It was third time lucky for a firm that finally took home the Business of the Year prize.

Mark Bates Ltd won the coveted award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, adding to its haul of prizes as it also won the Business Innovation trophy earlier in the evening.

Downtown sponsored the prize and Paul Marsh, store manager, said Mark Bates had become a “cornerstone of the local community and an integral part of the Grantham business landscape, employin over 70 individuals from the area”.

Mark Bates Ltd wins Business of the Year sponsored by Downtown at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

He added: “Beyond its impressive growth, they consistently support local businesses and charities and demonstrate a strong community focus with a dedicated team and exciting plans for future growth.”

Mark was absolutely delighted to win the prize.

“We’ve been in this position twice before so I never really expected to win but I really hoped we might. We have so many staff that work so hard and in our 30th anniversary year to finally get this award is really special for them as well as for myself.

“I am so thrilled and so proud. It’s been a fantastic evening and this is the icing on the cake.”

Farrow Friends was also shortlisted in the category.