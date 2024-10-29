Staff have come together to celebrate the 150th birthday of a hospital.

Current and retired staff from Grantham and District Hospital have come together to celebrate the milestone birthday today (Tuesday, October 29).

Guests got to view old photos, uniforms and videos, as well as enjoy afternoon tea and cake, made by the hospital’s catering team.

Staff dressed up in old uniforms for the celebration.

Retired staff were invited to celebrate.

Patient experience manager Sharon Kidd, who has worked at the hospital for 23 years, said: “This is a really important anniversary for the hospital.

“So many colleagues will have been involved in providing care over the years and we would love to welcome them back.

Staff of past and present were invited to celebrate.

Old photos were on display for guests.

“So much has changed since the hospital first opened. Who could have imagined the advances in technology, the range of treatments available for patients and how high-tech our operating theatres would become.

A sign to commemorate the anniversary.

Current staff were also invited to celebrate.

A poster from when the first stone was laid in 1874.

Catering staff with some tasty goods for guests.

A special celebration cake was made for the party.

“It will be brilliant to have a moment to not only reflect on all of the progress, but also all of the compassion and care that has been provided over the 150 years to the people of Grantham and Lincolnshire.”