A hospital turns 150 years old today (Tuesday, October 29).

On this day, 150 years ago, the first foundation stone was officially laid for Grantham and District Hospital, in Manthorpe Road.

Past and present staff will come together later today to celebrate the significant milestone, sharing their memories of how the hospital has changed over the years.

The old hospital building.

Two who will be sharing their memories includes Sharon Paynter, who joined the hospital at 19 years old as a medical secretary, and Claire Olvier, who joined when she was 18 as an orthopaedic medical secretary.

“I have gone from using typewriters to everything being digital,” said Sharon.

Staff undergoing training at the hospital.

She added: “The progress in technology has been incredible.

“The plan was for me to stay at the hospital for around three years, but here I am 40 years later. I have seen huge changes over the years.

“When I first joined I would sit in on appointments with the consultant and take notes.

“It was quite pressurising when you consider this was my first job as a 19-year-old.”

A patient receiving care at Grantham Hospital.

Sharon is now planning to step away from her role within the ear, nose and throat medical secretaries team and is taking flexible retirement.

She added: “I am not going too far as I will still be working for the trust (United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust), but part-time and will be focussed on typing.

“I absolutely love Grantham and District Hospital. The staff are amazing and so friendly.

“I have worked with wonderful colleagues within medical secretaries and have absolutely no regrets about spending my career here.”

Claire joined the hospital in 1984 from college. She has had many roles, caring for thousands of patients across the country.

She currently works within family health as a service development secretary.

Claire also supports the trust’s director of midwifery, as well as the lead nurse for children and young people. Next month she is due to retire.

She said: “I have seen so many changes over the years. Grantham is a lovely hospital and what makes it so special for me are the people.

A royal visit to Grantham Hospital.

“It really has felt like being part of a big family. The staff are amazing.

“When I first joined, I was one of the youngest members of staff there and now I am getting ready to retire.

“This hospital has given me my career and also safely delivered my three boys. When I look back, I honestly cannot imagine ever working anywhere else.

“I am proud to have worked in the NHS and especially at Grantham and District Hospital.”

On the day the foundation was laid, a public celebration was held. The band of the Royal South Lincoln Militia led a procession followed by architect Richard Adolphus Came and others from the Guildhall in St Peter’s Hill to the site.

The hospital, formerly known as Grantham and Kesteven Hospital, was then officially opened by Lady Brownlow on January 5, 1876.

The hospital was extended in 1935, increasing the number of hospital beds from 33 to 76.

New wards were also built for men, women and children, as well as a separate block for private patients, a new isolation block and new operating theatre unit.

The hospital officially joined the NHS in 1948 and in 1972 a new maternity department was opened.

Grantham and Kesteven Hospital gained national attention in the 1990s, when former nurse Beverely Allitt was convicted of killing four children, attempting to kill three babies and causing grievous bodily harm to six others, while working on ward 4 at the hospital.

She was given 13 life sentences on May 28, 1993 and sent to Rampton Secure Hospital in Nottinghamshire.

The hospital has seen many changes particularly over the last 20 years. In 2014, the maternity unit was closed due to a low number of mothers having babies in Grantham.

In 2016, ULHT made the controversial decision to replace the accident and emergency department (A&E) with an urgent treatment centre (UTC).

The decision left hospital campaigners and residents unhappy as the nearest A&E was 35 miles away.

The urgent treatment centre was officially opened last October.

Over the last few years, there has also been question over the future of the old hospital building which is now derelict and unused.

In 2021, ULHT announced it planned to sell the site and that the building would be demolished for safety reasons.

A campaign was launched to save the building as it was considered an important landmark in Grantham.

In September this year, ULHT announced they would be accessing the building over the next two years to determine what would happen with it.

