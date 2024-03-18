The Mid-Lent Fair, a timeless tradition spanning over five centuries, has once again graced Grantham with its vibrant festivities.

The event opened to the public yesterday (Sunday), at 2pm, spanning from Conduit Lane through the Market Place to the end of Westgate.

Initially kicking off in Stamford from March 11-16, the Grantham leg will continue to captivate locals and visitors alike until Wednesday.

From left to right, Phoenix Pinner 11, Memphis Pinner 8 and Danny Pinner of Barrowby. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Natalie Potter, five, of Cranwell. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

From left, Erin Lewis-Norton, six, and Iris Lewis-Norton, four, of Grantham. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

From left, Esmay Smith, nine, and Khloe Smith, 11, of Grantham. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

There had previously been concerns that teenagers were allegedly planning to bring knives to the event.

Lincolnshire Police launched investigations into social media claims, but said there was no further information to suggest additional threats.

A dispersal order was put in place last night until 7am this morning (Monday, March 17); however, it is unclear if this was due to the previous threats or another incident.

A drone photo of the Mid-Lent Fair. | Image: Paul Clark

Lincolnshire Police issued the dispersal order for Grantham town centre as the Mid Lent Fair commenced.

The order allows officers to remove individuals to prevent disorder.

A Section 60 order also allowed stop and search actions until midnight.

Police patrols covered Watergate, North Street, Sankt Augustin Way, and the A52.

Supt Phil Vickers said: "Our intelligence relates to possible pre-planned disorder at Grantham’s Mid Lent Fair, so both the dispersal order and S60 order are preventative measures to keep fairgoers safe.

"We have increased local patrols and we will continue to keep the orders applying to the town centre under review."

Alisa Vaicekauskaite, six, of Grantham. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Bash Mitchell of Grantham. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Grace Foster, four, of Ancaster. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Shaun Wilkinson and Heidi Wilkinson, seven, of Grantham. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Road closures include:

- Market Place, Conduit Lane, Union Street, Narrow and Wide Westgate, Welby Street, and Guildhall Street (from the junction of Greenwoods Row Car park to Westgate only) closed following the market on Saturday, March 16, and will reopen at 6am on Thursday, March 21.

- Conduit Lane car park will also remain closed during the same period.

South Kesteven District Council oversees the event, managing rentals, setup, operation, and takedown, along with stewarding.

Official opening by Councillor Mark Whittington. Father Clay blessing the fair. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Mayor of Grantham Cllr Mark Whittington, South Kesteven District Council leader Councillor Ashley Baxter and others riding the dodgems. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Official opening by Councillor Mark Whittington. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Father Clay riding the dodgems. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Official opening by Councillor Mark Whittington.. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Piper, Angus Campbell leading the civic party to the official opening. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Despite requests from the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain to extend the Grantham leg of the fair, its schedule remains faithful to Richard III's Royal Charter of 1484.

Any alterations to the fair's duration require a formal application to the Home Secretary.