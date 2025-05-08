Families are invited to join an annual Gingerbread Festival at a town park on Sunday (May 11).

The event at Grantham’s Dysart Park, which runs from 11am to 4pm, launches the 2025 Dysart Park events programme in partnership with Inspire+, Hawkens Gingerbread and Franco’s Ices.

Races inspired by The Gingerbread Man include categories for all ages – even dogs with owners.

Gingerbread-themed races return to park with games, stalls and family fun. Image: Supplied

New this year is ‘the BIG one’ – a five-lap race for those wanting a challenge.

Organisers hope to build on last year’s success by encouraging more families to get involved.

“There is something for the whole family at the event,” said organisers.

Children, adults and even dogs can race for medals and certificates. Image: Supplied.

“So come along and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Dysart Park and soak up the fun atmosphere!”

All participants get a certificate, with prizes for the fastest in each race.

Inspire+ will help with registration and marshalling, alongside games and entertainment for families.

Festival returns with new races and entertainment. Image: Supplied

Sports clubs and groups will also be on hand with stalls, demonstrations and activities to promote active lifestyles in the community.

Race entry costs 50p, with food and fundraising stalls also on site.