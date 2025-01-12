Business owners who aim to provide authentic rave experiences with long-lasting memories are expanding into another town.

Dom Degnan and Jade Morrison started Grantham Events Company in August last year and plan to take their events to neighbouring towns such as Newark and Stamford.

On Saturday, February 15, the duo will be hosting Hands Up! Family Rave at Newark Town Hall.

“We are definitely excited to bring our raves to Newark, once people experience what we do, we think that it is something that will become quite popular and a regular event in the town,” said Dom.

He added: “We want to provide exciting events for families to have a great time together, that most importantly, is in a safe space.”

A percentage of the ticket sales or shop sales will be donated to a YMCA shop in Newark and potentially Beaumond House Hospice.

During the rave there will be multiple DJs, including co-host Dom Degnan and a special guest DJ from the area, playing a range of music, usually associated with raves.

There will be entertainment dedicated to children including arts and crafts as well as interactive moments with the hosts and the mascot.

There will also be a shop and face painting available for anyone wanting to buy some rave extras on the day.

Dom added: “Our goal is to provide an authentic rave experience that will leave lasting memories for everyone that attends.

“These types of events are provided by other companies in cities and festivals around the UK but never usually in towns, so we wanted to give people that maybe cannot get to the cities a more local option.”

The first family rave was hosted at Grantham Leisure Centre in October and following its success, they dedicated to bringing it to other areas to reach other families.

Tickets for children aged two to 12 will cost £9 and for those aged 12 or above it will be £12. Children under the age of two enter for free.

At the moment there is a small number of early bird tickets available from £7.

Tickets can be bought from the box office online at the Grantham Events Company website.

For further enquiries, those interested can contact the company through the Facebook page — Grantham Events Company or via email at granthameventsco@outlook.com.

In the future, the co-owners are planning to start — Ultimate Pop Parties — which will be aimed at teenagers who love pop music from the charts and TikTok.