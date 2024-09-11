Businesses have cautiously welcomed the reopening of Grantham Market Place — with the end finally in sight for long-running roadworks.

Lincolnshire County Council announced on Wednesday that Grantham’s Market Place roadworks would be completed by Friday, with Conduit Lane set to reopen.

The news comes after they pushed back the completion date for the roadworks to the end of September due to supplier issues, with the original due date being mid-August.

The Market Place roadworks have resulted in much criticism.

Grantham Town Council leader and South Kesteven district councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) expressed mixed feelings about the delayed completion of the project, acknowledging both disappointment in the overrun and the need to move forward and make the most of the available space.

Despite initially being against the plans, Coun Harrison now wants to utilise the space as an event area and to expand the market, aiming to maintain the current market location in Narrow Westgate, while potentially extending it to Wide Westgate.

He felt optimistic about the area's prospects in general as this chapter comes to a close.

“Obviously, I'm pleased that it’s reopening, given we were told the end of the month, but disappointed that they overran in the first place,” he said.

"It's opening now, so let's move forward and make the best of this space while we've still got good weather," he added

Local businesses had cautious reactions to the work done.

Kishor Darbar, owner of Conduit Tea Rooms, said businesses are looking forward to normality but that issues persist.

He noted problems with water collecting outside his premises.

“We are all looking forward to some normality so we can get on with our lives and our business,” he said.

Conduit Lane is due to reopen on Friday, September 13, bringing the Market Place roadworks to an end.

However, he added: “There’s been upheaval as usual, but the job has not been done properly.”

Mobility aid centre Prime Comfort will be opening a new store at the former Argos shop on Guildhall Street at the end of the month.

Charlie Healey, assistant manager at Prime Comfort, said part of that decision was due to the impact of the Market Place works.

A look at the new Market Place.

“Since all this, it’s affected us really badly,” she said.

“People aren’t using the Market Place at the minute and they still think it’s shut.

“We’ve had no trade, hardly anything since all of this has been going on, so hopefully once the new shop opens, that will improve.”

The store will hold an opening event on September 24.

John Sayer, owner of Grantham Appliance Services, said business had improved since the Market Place had partially reopened and he hoped that trend would continue.

However, he said if it didn’t, he would still consider the future of his business.

He was concerned about the lack of safety measures like white lines and give-way signals, fearing more accidents.

He was unconvinced about the potential to pedestrianise the space.

“It’s rubbish; it’s dangerous out there at the moment.

“There are no white lines or give-way signs. People are going to be coming out there, driving all over. There’ll be accidents all over the place.”

“It’s the most expensive patio I’ve seen,” he added.

“While it was shut, it killed me. Now that it’s been open for a couple of weeks and traffic is going through, business has picked up a little bit, but I need it to pick up a lot more,” he said.

He added that the works along Dysart Road and Station Approach had not helped.

Today (Wednesday), Grantham county councillor Richard Davies (Con) said: “I’m really happy to say that the final closed-off section of the Market Place area, at Conduit Lane, is set to reopen.

“That means people will have full access back to this area of Grantham come the weekend.

“Our contractor now has some very minor work left to do to finish off the job.

“However, these will be hyper-localised, meaning there won’t be any road closures needed.

“I know this scheme has been a major headache for businesses and residents in the Market Place area, so I want to thank everyone for remaining patient throughout the project.

“We did everything we could to keep disruption to a minimum, including removing bollards to improve access for deliveries and maintaining access for pedestrians.

“Hopefully, these little things helped take the edge off while the works were being carried out.”

The works raised the road level from Conduit Lane along Westgate and Market Place.

They have also raised the exit to the short-term car park and added new stop lines at traffic signals on Market Place and the High Street.

The works were funded from a portion of the £4.1 million Grantham Future High Street Fund, awarded by South Kesteven District Council.

