A dog trainer’s dream has come true after she celebrated a historic win at the world’s biggest dog show.

Foxy, an 11-year-old Border Collie, and her owner Lucy Heath from Grantham triumphed in the Heelwork to Music final at Crufts, NEC, Birmingham, yesterday (Thursday).

The pair faced competition from nine finalists but stood out with their perfect routine, earning first place.

Lucy Heath and Foxy, winners of Heelwork to Music at Crufts 2025. Photo: BeatMedia and The Kennel Club

Lucy, a Heelwork to Music competitor for years, expressed her amazement after the win.

“I’m absolutely gobsmacked, it’s unbelievable. I’ve been in Heelwork to Music for a number of years, and I’ve had a lot of close calls and a lot of seconds and thirds, but I’ve never won before,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. It’s amazing and a dream come true.”

Lucy’s journey to this victory has been years in the making.

She recalled watching the legendary Mary Ray at Crufts and dreaming of one day achieving similar success.

“To finally, all these years later, be back at Crufts and back on my home turf with my own dog is magical and special,” she said.

The Heelwork to Music competition requires exceptional skill and a close bond between handler and dog.

The level of dedication shown by Lucy and Foxy was evident in their performance, which impressed Crufts Show Manager Helen Kerfoot.

“Congratulations to Foxy and Lucy for such an impressive performance,” she said.

Lucy is an instructor at Lincs Dog Training which is based at Laughtons Farm, Brandon Road, Grantham, just east of Long Benington. She was previously based in Billingborough.

Her previous fame includes appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016, and last year, she and The Trickstars finished fifth in the final after being selected as the wildcard act.

Lucy will appear again around midday today, Friday, with her border collie Strike and mixed breed Trip Hazard, as part of the Crufts competition, streamed live on YouTube at 11.55am.