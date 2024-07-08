A tribute has been paid to a 21-year-old man with an ‘explosive personality and an insatiable passion for life’.

Daniel Scott died on June 24 after a crash at the BP garage in Colsterworth.

It is believed Daniel, a motorcyclist, exited the A1, travelled down the slip road and collided with one of the petrol pumps.

His mother Amanda Scott has today (Monday, July 8) paid tribute.

She said: “Daniel was a sensible, caring and loving young man with his whole life ahead of him.

“He was often quiet, particularly around those he didn’t know – but this hid an explosive personality and an insatiable passion for life.”

Ms Scott added: “Some might say he was a little unusual, but he was such a happy person – from a young age he always had a smile on his face and was loved by those who got to know him.”

Daniel, from Durham, was a qualified deep-sea diver and a train enthusiast, who skydived out of planes in his spare time and had an eye for property.

He had a 10-year plan with his girlfriend and had hoped to become a father of two – a boy and a girl – once he had a steady income to support them and give them a happy life.

Daniel was in training with the prison service to help make his dreams come true.

Ms Scott said: “In the moments before I found out what happened to Daniel, when police officers asked me if I had a son by his name, my heart stopped.

“When they told me I felt as though my whole world was crumbling around me. I screamed. It’s indescribable.

“I never thought I would lose my child so young, leaving behind a young brother and sister.

“He was a rock to them and will be sorely missed by all of us. His death has hit our family so hard.

“It’s left a huge hole in my life and to all the parents and young adults reading this, I’d just like to say you never know what’s going to happen. You think ‘something like this will never happen to me’, but you never know what’s around the corner. This can happen to anyone, so be safe, think before you act and be vigilant.

“While I know my words won’t stop more tragic road deaths from happening, I hope they will make people think as they take to the road. Anything can happen.”



