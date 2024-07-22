A TV antiques expert hosted an event at a castle at the weekend.

Paul Martin, star of BBC’s Flog It, appeared at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, on Saturday (July 20) and Sunday (July 21).

Paul said: “The two days at Belvoir courtesy of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland have provided me with a fascinating experience to immerse myself in the unique art treasures of Belvoir Castle and meet some interesting people.

Paul Martin hosted a two-day event at Belvoir Castle near Grantham.

“I look forward to visiting the region again!”

As well as talking about a selection of objects from the castle’s collection, Paul also talked about his life in television, antiques and also answered questions about his book ‘Paul Martin: My Life in Antiques’.

From the Belvoir Castle selection, objects were selected by David Manners, Duke of Rutland, and Harvey Proctor, the Duke’s representative who gave a behind the scenes tour to Paul of the objects.

Paul Martin (left) with Harvey Proctor, private secretary to The Duke of Rutland (right).

This included The Protestant Cheese, a 200-year old Chesire cheese that once weighed 132 lb and was presented to the Duke of York in 1825.

A Regence Boulle black tortoiseshell and brass inlaid bureau was also shown to Paul. This was acquired by the 5th Duke of Rutland in 1812, when Belvoir Castle was being rebuilt between 1800 and 1816.

Paul was also shown a set of six Venetian boxwood open armchairs, in the style of Andrea Brustalon.

The six were sold to the Duke of Rutland by John Swaby in 1820.

Did you see Paul Martin at Belvoir Castle at the weekend? Let us know in the comments.