A drinks company director has appeared on TV this week.

Pev Manners, managing director of Bottesford-based Belvoir Farm, appeared in ‘Food Unwrapped’ on Channel 4 on Tuesday (August 27).

Pev was invited onto the show to help presenters answer the question, what distinguishes cordial from squash?

Kate went behind the scenes of Belvoir Farm.

The show, which explores the industry secrets behind the nation’s favourite food and drink, saw presenter Kate Quilton visit the company to have a chat with Pev.

Pev said: “It was great to have Kate visit us and share the wonderful story of our natural and delicious drinks, made in our mixing room and bottling plant which is all based on our family farm.

Pev Manners (left) and Kate Quilton (right) from Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped film at Belvoir Farm at Bottesford.

“We made some cocktails using the cordial, which really packs a punch.”

Kate went behind the scenes to see how the company makes its raspberry and lemon cordial.

She was “amazed” to see how 20,000 fresh lemons were used to make a batch, and said that the infusing raspberries smelt like “summer in a barrel”.