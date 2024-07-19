A crash on the A1 involved two cars and a van, police have confirmed.

The incident at Great Ponton was reported to emergency services at 10:28am today (Friday July19) and caused delays for several hours.

Traffic maps estimated delays of more than 15 to 20 minutes between the A151 and A607 junctions, just north of Colsterworth.

Traffic on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Officers have now confirmed there were no serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The road has since reopened and traffic maps show the road as fairly clear.

However, one witness said traffic had been struggling to get back to normal for a little while afterwards.

Traffic on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic around the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Did you experience the delays? Let us know in the comments below…