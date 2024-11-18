Police have dealt with multiple incidents on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the A1 at Colsterworth southbound just after 8.30am this morning (Monday, November 18) after two-vehicles, including a black Audi A6 and black Mercedes GLE 350, crashed near to the Honey Pot Lane slip road.

No one was injured in the crash, but the road remains closed while the vehicles are removed.

The A1. Photo: RSM Photography

An hour before the crash, a Land Rover Freelander at Colsterworth northbound, near the Bridge End junction.

One lane was closed while officers recovered the vehicle.

Later on at 9.32am, officers were called to another broken down vehicle at Colsterworth. The vehicle was moved to a safe location.

Lincolnshire Police is warning drivers to plan ahead for their journeys, due to a yellow weather warning of ice and snow.

The A1 and the safety of the road is a topic that continues to be discussed. MP Alicia Kearns held a meeting and heard suggestions on how the road could be improved.

