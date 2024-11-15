Motorists are facing congestion on the A1 this evening after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident is said to have occurred on the northbound carriageway at the Heath Lane Boothby Pagnell turn off at Great Ponton.

One lane is closed and traffic is queued as a result.

There are delays on the A1 after a crash. Photo: stock

The collision at the same time as residents gather with Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns at South Witham Village Hall to discuss ways to make this stretch of the road safer.

A recent special report from LincsOnline revealed that there have been more than 230 crashes on the Lincolnshire section of the key road in the past year alone.

National Highways estimates that drivers are facing delays of 40 minutes.

The circumstances of the collision — and the condition of those involved — is not yet known.