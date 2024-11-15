It was an honour to attend moving remembrance services in Rutland and in Stamford on Sunday, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Thousands of people came together to show their respects, with a moving laying of wreaths in Stamford, and in Rutland, the roll call of the names of all those lost is always deeply moving, hearing the same surnames one after another - a devastating illustration of how great the cost of our freedoms to our communities.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns

In local news, I welcome Highways England’s announcement of more safety works for the A1 between South Witham and Little Ponton, including resurfacing and refreshing road markings, improving signage, clearing vegetation and carrying out layby maintenance work along this stretch of the A1. There is more to be done, but every little helps. Tonight (Friday, November 15), at 6pm in the South Witham Village Hall, I will be holding a public meeting to hear from residents your priorities for further safety improvements. If you live along or drive the A1 regularly, and live in the constituency of Rutland and Stamford, you can RSVP on my website.

Meanwhile the council’s proposal to cut Rutland’s black bin collections from every fortnight to only every three weeks is wrong. We already pay the highest rate of council tax nationally, and the Government has provided over £500,000 to support the roll out of a new food bin. Please do add your name to the petition on my website calling on the council to reconsider cutting our bin collections.

Following Labour’s budget, I raised the heartache of rural communities whom the budget has betrayed. I also delivered a joint letter signed by over 100 MPs, industry bodies and farming experts opposing Labour’s Family Farm Tax to Number 10 asking them to reverse their attacks on farmers. I will continue to do all I can to fight for our family farms and protect our foods security.

Many of you may be aware of the courageous campaigning of Helen Blythe from Stamford, whose son Benedict tragically died following an allergic reaction at school. I recently asked the Government to meet me to discuss introducing a mandatory requirement for all schools to have a specific allergy anaphylaxis plan and adrenaline auto-injectors in every school – I will continue to fight for this.

Out and about in our communities, I visited Stamford and Rutland Hospital to hear more about the healthcare services on offer, including prostate cancer services and specialist urology. I’m looking forward to the new day treatment centre opening next year. The staff are wonderful and it was a really productive discussion about services going forward.

One of the schools affected by Labour’s imposition of VAT on independent schools is Wilds Lodge School, which I visited to hear more about their concerns and what support is needed to continue providing their therapeutic specialist services to pupils. I also visited Stamford College, where I met Headteacher Rachel Nicholls and heard about all they are doing offering career-focused courses and skills for young people and adults. Their focus on giving their students the skills they need to find the career path right for them is absolutely the right approach.

Recent issues with Anglian Water’s pipework and delays to work have been impacting farmers locally. I brought together the NFU, Anglian Water, Grimsthorpe Estate and local farmers and we have a course of action agreed.

Meeting residents in Aunby, I visited Piper House to discuss issues facing the self-catering sector and proposed changes to legislation surrounding furnish holiday lets. Rounding off a busy fortnight it was good to meet Lincolnshire Councillors to raise the priorities of Stamford and South Kesteven residents.

Finally, I had a wonderful day at the Rutland Plouging Match, featuring steam ploughing, horse ploughing, and the very latest and oldest tractors!