Stamford’s poignant Remembrance Day parade and service attracted well over a thousand people.

Headed by Stamford Brass, personnel from RAF Wittering and the British Army regiments based in Rutland marched from Star Lane to the war memorial in Broad Street, along with local cadets and members of the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Following the parade, a service of remembrance was led by The Rev Dr Peter Stevenson, who is the RBL branch chaplain.

The Last Post sounded before a two-minute silence was observed, broken only by the sound of a baby crying among the crowds of people who lined Broad Street and spilled into Ironmonger Street. Picking up on the sound of the baby’s cries, The Rev Stevenson afterwards spoke of how it could symbolise human reaction to war and conflict.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke gave an address from the balcony of Browne’s Hospital, where he was joined by MP Alicia Kearns, Air Vice Marshal Gary Waterfall the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, as well as the station commander of RAF Wittering, town councillors, and representatives from the emergency services.

Members of the parade turn their eyes to the war memorial

The Rev Neil Shaw, vicar of All Saints’ Church, read from the Gospel, and Stamford’s poet laureate Caroline Avnit recited, The 11th Hour, a poem she wrote for Remembrance Day.

The service concluded with the hymn I Vow to Thee My Country and the national anthem.

Before the parade police were involved in tracing the owners of a Land Rover and a Range Rover, both left in Broad Street despite signs reminding people not to park there on Remembrance Sunday. Concern the vehicles could pose a security risk were able to be ruled out.

Photo: Tony Story

The 11th Hour by Caroline Avnit

Oh world of gunfire and plumes of smoke,

young men called to a bitter end,

breathing in gas, scarred lungs would choke

the only hope, quick death with peace, could mend.

Sallow faces torn apart by acid and trench

as time slips past the last hour of your life

herded like cattle, cold, with death as the stench

that clings to your skin with toil and strife.

Standard bearers from the cadets

Lungs burn in brutal pain, all breath lost,

I lay the wreath upon your grave,

the brevity of human life, the cost

Stamford cadets

and consider all the boys we could not save.

An hourglass with all the sand run out,

a wilted poppy, its hour in the sun too brief,

Everyone assembled in front of the war memorial

now torn with petals flown about

last moments soldier, stolen by death, the thief.

We are mere dust scattered by the wind,

Members of the Royal British Legion Riders Branch

leftover ashes from the dregs of war,

as prayers are uttered by those who sinned

for bloodied bodies left to die upon the shore.

Photo: Tony Story

For forgiveness comes by the Father’s grace,

no longer looking back, but forward still,

no grave, no home, nor resting place

Photo: Tony Story

can comfort broken hearts and battered will.

Our life’s fabric, peeled away like burnt skin

- we take it not with us, no coin, cloth or hem,

The parade arrived at the war memorial to observe a silence at 11am

yet as each day ends and the next may begin,

with heartfelt zeal, we exclaim ‘we will remember them’.

British Army personnel followed by the RAF

Photos were taken by Chris Lowndes and LincsOnline reporters, unless captioned otherwise.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke laying a wreath

Standard bearers from the cadets

People clapped those on parade after the Remembrance service

The service means a lot to the people of Stamford

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke, with RAF Wittering station commander Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, and Air Vice Marshal Gary Waterfall, deputy lord lieutenant of Lincolnshire

Air Vice Marshal Gary Waterfall, deputy lord lieutenant of Lincolnshire, lays a wreath

British Army personnel from Rutland attended

The Rev Dr Peter Stevenson and The Rev Neil Shaw

A solemn moment

People lined Broad Street

The Rev Dr Peter Stevenson, chaplain to Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion

The parade

Huge crowds joined the service despite it being a grey and chilly morning

Royal British Legion members from the Stamford area

The Rev Neil Shaw gave a Gospel reading

An Army dog behaving well

The parade, led by Stamford Brass

Poppy petals were scattered from Browne's Hospital balcony above the war memorial

The standard bearers parade along Broad Street

Young people, including cadets, played their part in Remembrance

RAF Wittering personnel were among those at the service

A poignant moment

Poppy petals scatter over the war memorial in Broad Street

A Royal British Legion member salutes the war memorial

Members of The Riders Branch of the Royal British Legion attended with their motorcycles

Stamford Brass led the parade

Firefighters, past and present, from Stamford Fire Station

To order photos taken by Chris Lowndes or the LincsOnline team, visit photos.iliffemedia.co.uk or click the ‘photo sales’ tab.