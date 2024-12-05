Sometimes you remember a meal out because of the food - good or bad - and sometimes it’s because of the service.

In an ideal world, it’s both in a good way — and that combination is what keeps you going back. On that score, I’d definitely go back to the Rutland Arms at Bottesford after experiencing fantastic service.

I selected this pub to meet my parents for a family Sunday dinner - it being situated exactly midway between my home in south Lincolnshire and theirs in Nottinghamshire.

The Rutland Arms in Bottesford

Arriving, my husband and I found a tiny car park so were forced to park on a side street and my parents had the same problem. Stepping inside the pub, we were immediately greeted and shown to our table, which I’d thankfully had the foresight to book as the restaurant side of the pub seemed very busy.

After a refurbishment in the summer, the restaurant is tastefully decorated — although when we first arrived on a cold Sunday we did remark that it seemed a little chilly inside. We didn’t see inside the pub itself but, when returning to our car later, we could see from the windows that it was very traditional.

The roast beef

The side of veg for three to share

The sides of cauliflower cheese and pigs in blankets

There was a wine list on the table and, shortly after we were seated, our waitress came to take our drinks order. She recommended a rose for my mum and while the rest of us didn’t want wine, she happily told my dad what was on draught and queried whether I wanted ice and a slice with my Diet Coke.

When she returned for our food order, three of us opted for Sunday roast - my husband, Richard, and I for the beef and my mum for the chicken, along with sides to share of cauliflower cheese and pigs in blankets. Meanwhile, my dad chose a vegetarian penang curry but, being a little fussy, he asked for a side of garlic bread, an option that wasn’t on the menu.

“Very garlicky please,” he demanded.

My dad's penang curry

“No problem,” came the reply from the cheery server.

The food was served quickly. A generous helping of beef was piled on some roast potatoes, with a little stuffing ball, and topped with a giant Yorkshire pudding - my favourite. A bowl of veg came for me to share with my husband and mum, as well as our side dishes. With my dad’s garlic bread on a side plate, our little table was soon heaving under the weight of the food.

The veg was freshly cooked — although I later faced accusations of ‘hogging’ the carrots when Richard remarked that he felt there was too much cabbage and leeks and not enough of anything else.

The side of cauliflower cheese was really lovely with lots of cheese — plus there was plenty to share — and there were enough pigs in blankets to have two each.

I also asked for horseradish sauce and was given a little bowl with a homemade sauce inside.

The caramelised citrus tart

The waffle with the raisins on the side

If I had any complaint at all, it would be that there was not enough gravy. We heard a neighbouring table get asked if they wanted more but we didn’t and, whenever the waitress appeared to ask if all was OK or to see if we needed more drinks, I had a mouth too full to request extra.

My dad said his curry was delicious, although he could have handled a little more heat in the dish, and his special garlic bread got polished off quickly.

Despite being comfortably full, there was only one answer when we were asked if we wanted to see the dessert menu.

Affogato for desert

I opted for a caramelised citrus tart, while my mum and Richard asked for chocolate waffles, requesting that the rum-soaked raisins that were supposed to be served on top of the waffles, came in a side pot instead. Again this was no problem for the cheerful waitress.

My dad, who had ordered an affogatto for dessert and a coffee, was quickly back to his fussy self: “Is the coffee a proper flat white?”

The unflappable waitress - and I regret I didn’t get her name - assured him it would be.

Again, the service was quick, and my dessert was lovely. I had pondered opting for a chocolate torte, purely for the mandarin sorbet, but in a lucky turn I got mandarin sorbet with my citrus tart (according to the menu, it was served with raspberry sorbet). Together with a latte, it was the perfect finish to a lovely meal.

A latte and a flat white to finish

When the bill came, I was amused to see our fussy requests added to the notes on the bill, such was their attention to detail.

Eat My Words

I’d definitely return to the Rutland Arms - the food was delicious and the service from our waitress was outstanding.

Out of five:

Food: There was plenty of choice on a Sunday with roasts and pub classics and my traditional roast beef really hit the spot *****

Drink: I was driving so I just ordered a Diet Coke but the waitress was only too happy to make recommendations ****

Decor: The decor was tasteful and modern ****

Staff: The waitress was unflappable and dealt with our requests with ease and a friendly approach *****

Price: My roast beef was £16 and the sides were a very reasonable £3. The desserts were perhaps a little expensive at £7.50 each but what’s a meal without a dessert? All in all, the whole bill was £155 for seven drinks from the bar, four main courses, three side dishes, four desserts and three coffees to finish ****

