A veteran is taking on a mountain climb to raise £5,000 for charity.

Sleaford-based Michael Kay will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Although the charity has not helped him personally, Michael wanted to raise money for a charity “closer to home” after raising money for Armed Forces charity through other challenges in the last few years.

Michael Kay, a former Grantham College student, spent eight years in the Army and was discharged on medical grounds in 2013.

“They help the NHS and it’s one way of getting to hospital quickly.

“They are not funded by the Government and to help the helicopter stay in the air, it’s all charitable work and they need our help.

Michael has tackled many mountain climbs in the last few years to raise money for charity.

“It has such an importance and it’s very worthwhile what they do.”

After eight years in the Army, Michael was discharged on medical grounds in 2013 after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a long-term condition that affects the colon and rectum.

As a result, he had three major operations, with the last leaving him on life support.

Michael with some of his colleagues during his Army days.

“This was a stressful time for my family and friends,” said Michael.

However, after years of recovery, Michael built up his fitness and tackled many challenges to raise money for various charities.

He added: “I now try to give something back each year to society.

Michael with his wife Alice (left) and daughter Hollie (bottom right).

“Last year, I raised £1,200 for SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen’s Families Association) by completing the Three Peaks run in under 24 hours.

“This year I am being more ambitious.”

As the climb is not until September 10, Michael will not begin his mountain training until May.

“I’m not saying it will be easy, but I am quite happy to get going,” said Michael.

In the meantime, he will be holding monthly quiz nights to add to his GoFundMe page.

Michael is also looking for businesses to sponsor his climb.

Anyone who would like to donate or businesses that would like to sponsor Michael can email him at mikeyr400@hotmail.co.uk or call 07815 698286.