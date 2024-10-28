An event celebrating apples was held last week.

The Wyndham Park Forum held the first Apple Day in Grantham on Monday last week (October 21).

A number of apple-based activities took place on the day, including printing apple shapes with paint, an apple trail and apple tasting.

Children enjoying activities on Apple Day.

Apple Day was held at Wyndham Park.

A spokesperson for the forum said: “The Wyndham Park Forum very much hopes that the Apple Day event can become an annual activity for the park’s events calendar.

“A huge thank you must go to all the volunteers who helped out on the day. We cannot run events like this without them.”

Apple Day was held at Wyndham Park.

A number of activities took place on Apple Day

Amongst the day events also included demonstrations of apple pressing, made with Bramley apples donated from volunteers’ gardens.

Two volunteers also made several apple-based treats, including toffee apples, apple pies and apple crumble cake.

Children enjoying activities on Apple Day.

Some of the paintings.

Some volunteers also planted 100 maroon tulips, as part of South Kesteven District Council’s ‘Soldiers from the Sky’ project.

Children enjoying activities on Apple Day.

Elizabeth Boweskill (left) with Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind).

Children take part in some painting.

The Wyndham Park Forum will be holding more events next year, including a scavenger hunt in Queen Elizabeth Park on April 12, 2025 and a May Day event in Wyndham Park on May 4, 2025.