A woman has been charged with two counts of shoplifting following an appeal for her whereabouts this week.

Michelle Coulson, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with carrying out the offences in Grantham and Sleaford after her arrest yesterday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police had appealed to the public for help in finding Michelle prior to her arrest.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

She appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, January 31), where she was also charged with breaching bail conditions.

Police allege Coulson stole from the Arlington Gardens Co-op in Grantham on January 18 and the Wise Owl shop in Sleaford on January 25.

Following the hearing, she was remanded in custody until her next court appearance.