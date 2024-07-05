There are calls for more community group volunteers following an increasing demand for support.

Helping Hands Grantham, launched by Karen Oliver last year, has had over 150 clients come to them for help since it moved into its new home in East Street in April.

Karen is calling for more volunteers to get involved as the group did not expect as many people to come to them for support since it opened.

Karen Oliver

“The project is bigger than we thought it would be,” said Karen.

She added: “We have become a one stop community hub working closely with third party services to ensure the support is sourced and provided.

“We are also run by volunteers who have a passion to make a difference to our community.

The group also sells clothes at cheaper prices to help people suffering with the cost of living crisis.

The group sells household items including toys for children.

“We have been up and running for three months and in this time, we have seen clients who are struggling to live because of the cost of living crisis.

“We have been able to give them the helping hand they need to get through another month.

“This is above and beyond what we should be doing and we are dealing with more people than we realised, so we need more volunteers.”

A number of household items on offer within the premises.

The group also sells household items at cheaper prices to help people suffering with the cost of living crisis.

As well as signposting people to specific support, they also sell household items, clothing and furniture.

Items they sell are priced from 50p, with the money made going towards running the project.

Since it moved into its new home, the group has also helped four homeless people find accommodation and signposted two people diagnosed with dementia to the help they need.

Karen said: “These people are being failed within systems like the housing system and mental health support.

“This could be your mother, your brother or your neighbour. If you want to work within the community and can spare one hour a month or four hours a week, we would appreciate the help.”

Helping Hands is open Monday to Friday from 10am until 2pm and on the first Saturday of each month.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer can contact Karen via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/share/HZARxZsSAoZADV5j/ or www.helpinghandsgrantham.co.uk.

People can also email helpinghandsgrantham@gmail.com.