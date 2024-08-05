A business owner, who is closing her shop to pursue new opportunities, has commended a town as a 'fantastic' place for shopping and business.

After eight years of serving the local community and attracting international visitors, The Antiques Shop antique shop in Grantham is closing its doors.

However, owner Charlotte Williams insists the closure shouldn’t be seen as a negative on the town.

Charlotte Williams, owner of The Antiques Store, in Grantham. Photo: Supplied.

"It's not because of the town or the shop itself—it's just personal choices for me," Charlotte explained.

"I don't want it to have a negative connotation for Grantham.

“When a shop closes, social media often claims ‘our town’s going to rack and ruin’ but this is just a personal choice to move on.”

The store on Union Street is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Google Streetview.

Charlotte, originally from Newark, opened the Union Street shop eight years ago and has built up a loyal customer base over the years, including regular visits from overseas buyers.

She reflects fondly on the many wonderful people she has met through the shop and the stories they have shared.

"It's been fantastic. The shop has grown massively, and we've had a huge customer base of very loyal customers," she said.

Some of the vintage items the store sells. Photo: Supplied.

The shop has sold notable furniture, including Georgian dining tables and Victorian pieces with rich histories.

The shop's diverse inventory of high-quality antique and vintage furniture, which appealed to customers looking for unique interior décor pieces, was a major draw for both local and international buyers.

Charlotte enjoyed discussing the history and provenance of the antiques, as many had fascinating stories.

Some of the vintage items the store sells. Photo: Supplied.

According to Charlotte, the antique shop has had a wide variety of customers over the past eight years.

This includes Grantham customers and overseas buyers, especially from the US, who visited for the International Antique Fair.

The shop also welcomed coaches of buyers who would book appointments to visit.

Some of the vintage items the store sells. Photo: Supplied.

She described the shop as becoming "not just a shop, but a place where people can come and talk" and where she could treat customers with sensitivity, especially those who had lost loved ones and were looking to find meaning in their antique items.

"I'll be sorry to leave, but it's just time for a new chapter."

While the closure may be bittersweet, Charlotte is optimistic about the future of the space, hinting that another business is already lined up to take over the premises.

"Somebody is waiting in the wings to take it over," she said.

Some of the vintage items the store sells. Photo: Supplied.

The antique shop's closing sale is now underway, with discounts of up to 50% on furniture, glassware, and clothing.

Fixtures and fittings are also for sale.

Charlotte's last day will be August 31, but she plans to continue her popular Field Dog Fairs Ltd across the East Midlands including in Stamford.

Some of the vintage items the store sells. Photo: Supplied.

Though the shop's closure marks the end of an era, Charlotte's positive outlook suggests that Grantham's retail landscape is poised for a new chapter of its own.