A music school is relocating after six years.

Sophie Hoskins and Alan Osler, owners of Blue Cat Music School in Grantham, are moving the school from Watergate to the former Morris & Kon opticians in St Catherine’s Road.

The decision to move came as the Watergate premises lease was ending and heating prices were getting expensive for the owners.

Blue Cat Music School opened in Watergate in 2018. Photo: Google Maps

“We have been going for nearly six years now and the school is going really well as we have helped more than 200 students,” said Sophie.

She added: “The premises at Watergate have been great, but it was very expensive to heat since the gas prices went mad.

“All those windows and no double glazing anywhere in the building, it is a Grade II listed building so carrying out any work is very difficult, meaning it felt like we were heating the entire area.

Alan Olser (left) and Sophie Hoskins (right) outside the new premises in St Catherine's Road, Grantham.

“It was quite disheartening when the bills came. Also, we would really like to install a proper recording studio, which would have not been feasible where we were.”

Over the summer, the pair are moving everything to their new home, with hopes for everything to be in full swing at the start of September.

Sophie added: “The new building is much more compact and better for heating.

“However, there are still the rooms we need for teaching. It is just right for us!

“There is also a real possibility for the recording studio once our finances are recovered from the move.”

The music school is on the corner of Market Place, currently where a £4.1 million redevelopment scheme and associated roadworks have been taking place since May.

However, this has not affected the business, except for a few parking problems for students.

While the move is taking place, Sophie and Alan are still teaching music lessons to those who want to keep going.

When the new premises is open, they will also continue teaching piano, guitar, flute, clarinet, violin, cello, sax, brass and more.

Sophie added: “The old place has been good in lots of ways but this is a new phase for us, and a new permanent home for us and all of our students.”

The Watergate property that the music school occupied is on the market for £99,500.