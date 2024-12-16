Crowds turned out for a Victorian-style Christmas market at the weekend.

The second Grantham Steampunk Society Christmas market took place on Saturday (December 14) in Market Place.

There was a variety of market stalls, as well as entertainment from the Steampunk Sallys and other acts.

Steampunkers came from out of Grantham to the Christmas market

Crowds enjoyed entertainment at the market.

Co-organiser Sharon Walker said: “It was brilliant, we had no hiccups whatsoever.

“We had a lot of steampunks come into town. The entertainment was really good and everyone was very happy.

Isaac Grey at the event.

Left to right: Sharon Walker, David Walker Kevin Becken and Gill Beckon of the Grantham Steampunk Society.

“The market stalls and traders did really well as well. We were helped out by Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) and Craig, the market manager.

“We are trying to bring steampunk into Grantham and put steampunk on the map.”

Neil Rivens at the steampunk Christmas market.

As well as singers and market stalls, the Victorian-inspired event also included a lantern procession and umbrella dancing.

Sharon runs the steampunk society alongside her husband David Walker, as well as Gill Becken and Kevin Becken.

Entertainment was on offer at the event.

Ian and Judy Smith

Lynn Wright and Kay Dring

The society has more events planned for 2025, including Fox Fest in July.