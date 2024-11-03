Foodbank staff are asking for donations for its reverse advent calendar again this year.

The reverse advent calendar returns to Grantham Foodbank, where people are asked to donate 24 days worth of items to the foodbank.

Coordinator Dorothy Gaughan said: “I think it’s good to give rather than take.

Grantham Foodbank is seeking donations for its reverse advent calendar this Christmas.

“Traditionally with an advent calendar you take from it. We want to give people the opportunity to have a happy Christmas.

“At Christmas, we also like to support the families with gifts as well because they won’t only struggle with food, but also presents.”

Dorothy expects it to be a busy Christmas, due to an increase in people seeking help.

Co-ordinator Dorothy Gaughan.

From September 2023 up to September this year, the foodbank has distributed 73 tonnes of food to families, compared to 70 tonnes the previous year.

Dorothy added: “From January to March, we get a really big dip in donations. It then picks up again and then dips again in summer.

“I think people are still suffering from the cost of living crisis and that hits us both ways.

“This is because of the clients who come to us and people who could donate before they are not in the position to donate like they normally would.”

Dorothy wanted to also say a “big thanks” to volunteers who have helped over the year, however more volunteers are still needed, as well as donations.

Specifically, she is looking for an admin person.

Anyone who is interested in the reverse advent calendar of volunteering with the foodbank can email Dorothy at coordinator@grantham.foodbank.org.uk.

The last date to send in donations for Christmas is Thursday, December 12.