A couple are aiming to bring more local produce to a cafe they have recently taken over.

Nathan Nicholas-Barry and his wife Victoria, who own Nathan’s Kitchen Co in Grantham, will be taking over The Crafty Cafe at the Fulbeck Craft Centre.

After launching Nathan’s Kitchen Co in April, Nathan is “excited” to be taking over the Crafty Cafe.

Nathan Nicholas-Barry (left) and his wife Victoria (right).

“It’s exciting but also nerve-racking. However, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith and with risks, comes rewards,” said Nathan.

He added: “I have known Alix Fane, the owner of Fulbeck Manor, for a long time and I helped her years ago when she set up.

“She rang me one day and said she was looking to have a change at the cafe.

The Crafty Cafe at the Fulbeck Craft Centre.

“We are looking to expand the deli side of things and it is going to become a shop as well.

“We thought the centre is right in between Caythorpe and Leadenham and there is nothing artisan.

“The menu is going to change as well and include the old traditional English breakfast, as well as home-baked goods with all the pastry goods you can think of!

“We are going to try and keep it local as much as we can. If we can keep the food miles down and everything local, I believe it can work.”

Nathan is an expert in the food industry, having previously run The Lunch Box in Grantham, supplying hot and cold meals to businesses in the town.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the closure of the business.

Nathan said: “After that I had to get a ‘proper job’, but I decided I wanted to get back into food.

“I love food and it speaks volumes.”

Nathan’s Kitchen Co will still run its cafe five days a week and food vans three days a week.

“I want to create a lovely and friendly atmosphere for people in the cafe,” said Nathan.

He added: “One of our taglines if you leave as a friend or one of the family.

“That’s what we want to achieve. If people can come and leave with a smile on their face, then that is what we want to do.”