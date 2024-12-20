Two friends who opened their aesthetics clinic earlier this year have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

Friends Nuala Bradley and Sarah Lambert, owners of Ines Medics in Grantham, came second in the Best New Clinic in the UK at the Beauty and Aesthetic Awards 2024 in Manchester earlier this month.

“We entered the awards but we didn’t have any expectations, we just thought we would go for it,” said Nuala.

Sarah Lambert (left) and Nuala Bradley (right) at the awards ceremony in Manchester

She added: “We were really shocked because we didn’t expect it at all, considering we haven’t been open a year, it was so nice.

“We are definitely going to enter more now because we have been recognised.”

Sarah Lambert (left) and Nuala Bradley (right)

Nuala and Sarah, who are both former NHS nurses, opened Ines Medics in March.