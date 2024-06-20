A windscreen technician has competed in a global competition.

George Pim, from Grantham, has been crowned the second best windscreen technician in the world at the Best of Belron 2024 competition in Lisbon.

George, who has been a technician for Autoglass since 2011, won a place in the grand final after winning Best of Belron UK back in March.

George Pim has been crowned the second best windscreen technician in the world.

He said: “Coming second in the entire world is a massive achievement, it’s been one hell of a ride and I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“I wouldn’t be here without my coach, Simon Golding, so a big shout out to him.

“Best of Belron is an amazing event, I hope I’ve made everyone proud!”

The global competition saw 30 technicians from different countries showcase their skills and expertise.

Over two days, participants completed a range of vehicle glass repair, replacement and Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) recalibration (VGRRR) tasks.

The overall winner was David Chester from Canada.

Simon Blake, customer and operations director for Autoglass, said: “We are immensely proud of George for claiming silver in the Best of Belron 2024 competition.

“This is a testament to his exceptional skills, dedication, and the high standards we uphold at Autoglass®.

“George's success will inspire our entire team to strive for excellence and continue delivering top-notch service to our customers.”

This year’s event was attended by around 1,600 guests, including Belron’s key customers, suppliers, shareholders, press, and employees.