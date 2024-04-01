A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on a major road.

A white Honda Jazz travelling and a white Mercedes SLK crashed on the A52 at Bottesford, near Grantham, earlier today (Monday, April 1) just after 10.20am.

The driver of the Honda has been taken to hospital with serious injuries while the Mercedes driver sustained minor injuries and didn’t require hospital treatment. A passenger in the Mercedes was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the two-vehicle crash.

The A52 is closed between the Barkstone Lane Junction and Castle View Road junction following the crash.

Leicestershire Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Channelle, of the Serious Collision Investigation unit, is overseeing the investigation.

He said: “While a number of drivers did stop following the collision, I am still keen to speak to anyone else who may have witnessed what happened as we understand there were other motorists passing at the time.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles beforehand.

“Alternatively, if you have a dash cam in your vehicle which may have captured something related, please also get on touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident 186 of April 1.