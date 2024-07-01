A woman has died and three more people have been left with injuries after a crash at a petrol station off the A1.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance crew, were called to the Esso petrol station in Foston off the A1 northbound on Saturday afternoon (June 29).

Officers had received reports of a crash involving a black Nissan Qashqai and a parked grey Mercedes CLA at 1pm.

Emergency services were called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

A 20-year-old woman, who had been a passenger in the Mercedes, died yesterday (Sunday, June 30). Her family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another female passenger of the Mercedes, a woman in her 80s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The driver of the Qashqai and the 10-year-old passenger both sustained minor injuries. They were both treated in hospital and have subsequently been discharged.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has since been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage that can assist with our investigations.

“We are particularly interested in any footage of a black 59-plate Nissan Qashqai driving along the A1 northbound in the Grantham area between 12.35pm 12.55pm on Saturday.

“We would also be interested in speaking to the driver of a red car who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should email SCIUInvestigations@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 228 of June 29.



