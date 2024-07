A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash on Saturday (June 29) just before 1pm at the services on the A1 at Foston.

The woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Emergency services were been called to Foston on Saturday, June 29. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Firefighters, ambulance crews and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance were also in attendance.