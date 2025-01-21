Work has started to improve the appearance of an old hospital site, ahead of an in depth look at its future status later in the year.

Wooden fencing has been installed around the old Grantham Hospital, in Manthorpe Road.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which oversees the hospital, has said the fences have been put up to “quickly improve” the appearance of the site.

Wooden fencing has been put up around the old Grantham hospital site.

Mike Parkhill, group chief estates and facilities officer at ULHT, said: “As previously reported in August 2024, we have been exploring ways to quickly improve the visual appearance of the old Grantham frontage buildings, including installing new hoardings and removing tree and plant growth from the roof.

“No building work is taking place at this time.

“This is in advance of work taking place later this year to fully assess the status of the building and possible future uses of it and the land it stands upon, which will also involve a public engagement exercise.”

There have been several calls for work to be done on the old hospital site,

However, it has been seen as an “eyesore” by residents, due to its deteriorating state over recent years.

In September, Councillor Matt Bailey (Con), called for more maintenance on the site.

He met with Lincolnshire County Councillors Linda Wooten (Con), Coun Paul Martin (Con), SKDC assistant director of planning Emma Whittaker and ULHT representatives Michael Parkhill and David Purdy, following his call last year.

ULHT later announced that it would be assessing the site and its future.

It would also carry out a public consultation with local residents as well as the wider county to “ensure that development plans meet the needs of our population”.

The building has been empty for several years. In 2021, a petition was launched to save it from being demolished.

This was after ULHT announced it would be selling the site and it would be demolished for “safety reasons”.

